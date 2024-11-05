Wild Well Control And Delmar Systems Introduce New Capping Solution For Shallow Water Wells

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wild Well Control and Delmar Systems have partnered to introduce a new approach to capping shallow water wells, aimed at overcoming challenges posed by surface hazards that limit traditional methods. This system utilizes Delmar's Heave Compensated Landing System (HCLS), specifically adapted for the complexities of shallow water environments.



Wild Well Control, a global leader in well control, supports oil and operators worldwide with a strong focus on safety and effectiveness. Partnering with Delmar Systems, a specialist in offshore mooring and subsea services, this collaboration brings together engineering expertise to meet evolving sector demands.



The shallow water well capping system is built on Delmar's HCLS technology, bringing essential advantages to challenging shallow water environments. Operating directly from a vessel, the system removes the need for fixed structures and supports flexible deployment across various marine locations. Delmar's HCLS technology counters subsea motion, isolating the system from underwater turbulence to create a stable base for positioning the capping stack in shallow waters. The system's step-by-step setup enables a smoother, more predictable process, helping project schedules stay on track.



Designed with mobility in mind, the system is highly transportable, enabling operators to quickly address well-capping requirements across diverse projects. Built to minimize strain, the system also reduces wear on vessel equipment, extending its operational life and lowering maintenance demands. Additionally, the system allows for multiple simultaneous tasks on the vessel, making the most of resources as crews perform complementary activities without interruption. By using widely available resources, it reduces the need for specialized components, simplifying logistics and managing costs effectively.



Delmar's HCLS technology has achieved over 368 successful installations in various subsea projects, including 225 Subsea XT units, 52 Subsea THS units, 3 manifolds, 24 jumpers, 46 equipment recoveries, and 46 other subsea applications, totalling 11,333 tons. This experience now extends to shallow water well control, providing a reliable and field-tested approach that emphasizes safety and functionality.



The combined expertise of Wild Well Control and Delmar Systems offers clients a dependable method for complex well scenarios in shallow waters. This system is available internationally through Wild Well Control.



Clients can expect dedicated support from industry leaders who are committed to quality and reliability.

