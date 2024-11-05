Iranian economy minister says government to ease foreign trade

(MENAFN) The 126th Dialogue Council of the Government and the Private Sector convened in Tehran on Tuesday to address Iran's recent economic challenges and foster discussions among key stakeholders. The meeting featured prominent figures, including Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Abdolnaser Hemati, Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hassanzadeh, and Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh. The discussions were hosted at the ICCIMA headquarters.



During the session, Minister Hemati highlighted existing regulations that restrict the export of certain agricultural products. He emphasized the government's commitment to eliminating unnecessary regulations that impede export activities. Hemati stressed the importance of maintaining stable regulations, noting that exporters depend on predictable frameworks to plan their operations according to market schedules and conditions. He underscored that disrupting this process is unacceptable, as affirmed by the president.



In terms of trade performance, Mohammad Rezvanifar, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), reported that Iran's foreign trade reached approximately USD99.7 billion during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to October 21. Out of this total, exports were valued at USD60.2 billion, while imports accounted for USD39.5 billion.



Breaking down the export figures, Rezvanifar noted that non-oil exports amounted to USD32.5 billion, oil exports contributed USD27 billion, and technical-engineering exports were valued at USD700 million over the seven-month period. This trade data underscores the significance of both oil and non-oil sectors in Iran's economic landscape, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance trade relations and bolster the economy despite existing regulatory challenges.

