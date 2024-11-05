Türkiye’s main stock index sees declines on Monday’s end

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index, known as the BIST 100, ended Monday at 8,663.88 points, marking a decline of 2.49 percent from its previous close. The began the week at a higher level of 8,862.49 points but saw a significant drop of 221.12 points by the end of the trading day compared to Friday's close. Throughout the day, the index fluctuated, reaching a low of 8,610.89 points and peaking at 8,862.49 points.



On this challenging trading day, 90 of the experienced declines, while only 10 managed to gain value. The total transaction volume in the market amounted to 68 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD1.98 billion. The overall market capitalization of the index stood at 7.55 trillion liras, which translates to around USD220.67 billion.



In terms of currency exchange rates, the USD/TRY was recorded at 34.3480 by 7:15 PM local time, or 16:15 GMT. The exchange rate for the euro against the Turkish lira was 37.4450, while the British pound traded at 44.5120 liras.



Meanwhile, precious metals and commodities also saw notable prices, with the price of an ounce of gold set at USD2,736.40. Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD74.60 per barrel, reflecting the ongoing dynamics in global markets.

