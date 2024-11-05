Limitless X Announces Change Of Ticker Symbol To LIMX On The OTCQB Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings, (OTCQB: LIMX), a celebrity-supported direct response marketing company focused on creating and promoting 'Look Good, Feel Great' products across various platforms, announced that its ticker symbol on the OTCQB has changed from“VYBE” to "LIMX" as of today's opening.

Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X, stated,“This symbol change aligns with our broader branding goal of providing Limitless opportunities for our customers through the upcoming launch of new products and product lines. Our offerings are designed to enhance mental wellness, metabolic health, and physical fitness. Additionally, this change reflects our renewed commitment to marketing initiatives and cost efficiency as we embark on our next growth phase. We are excited about the changes ahead as we continue to expand our business and explore new industries.”

Current shareholders do not need to take any action due to this change, and the new ticker symbol will not impact the company's business objectives, strategies, or associated costs.

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a global consumer packaged goods company specializing in the development and marketing of 'Look Good, Feel Great' products in the nutrition and beauty sectors. Through direct response advertising and our successful celebrity-backed branding strategies, we enhance brand reputation and impact, leveraging our expertise in digital marketing and a proven track record in launching new consumer products.

Media Contact

...

Investor Relations Contact

...

800-736-2030