Borrell applauds EU-Japan security pact

In a landmark move aimed at strengthening international security, the European Union and Japan have officially signed a groundbreaking security and defense agreement. The deal, announced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell after his visit to Tokyo, marks the first of its kind between the EU and any Asia-Pacific nation. Signed on Friday by Borrell and Japan's Defense Iwaya Takeshi, the Japan-EU Security and Defence Partnership represents a significant deepening of ties between the two global powers.



Borrell described the agreement as a pivotal step toward securing a safer future for their citizens, as well as for their regions and the world at large. He hailed the deal as “historical and very timely,” highlighting its relevance in light of the evolving geopolitical challenges both regions face. "Japan and the EU are strengthening their ties and building a more secure future," Borrell stated in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), signaling the importance of the partnership in addressing a rapidly changing global security landscape.



The agreement, set to take effect on January 1, 2025, covers a wide array of security domains, laying the groundwork for future cooperation between Japan and the EU. According to a copy of the pact published by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the partnership will focus on enhancing security policies related to economic, maritime, and space security. Both sides have also committed to intensifying efforts to counter information and cyber threats, with a particular emphasis on combatting foreign information manipulation and interference.



The new deal underscores the growing concern over regional and global security issues, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where tensions are rising over territorial disputes, cybersecurity concerns, and the strategic competition between global powers. Both the EU and Japan have shared interests in safeguarding their political and economic stability in the face of these evolving challenges.



A key component of the agreement is the emphasis on collaboration in countering emerging threats in cyberspace and information warfare. As both Japan and the EU face increasing risks of cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns, the deal will promote joint efforts to safeguard their critical infrastructure and public trust from external interference. In particular, the pact will address the challenges posed by hostile foreign actors who seek to manipulate public opinion and destabilize democratic systems.

