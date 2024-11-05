Exyte Completes Acquisition Of TTP Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Closing of transaction following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals

TTP Group is a leading engineering firm specializing in biotech and industries

Clients include blue-chip companies from biotech and pharma sectors across Europe Exyte CEO

Büchele: "The of TTP brings additional engineering expertise, experience, and business opportunities to Exyte, particularly in the thriving European biopharma and life sciences markets."

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, has successfully completed the acquisition of TTP Group ("TTP"). The transaction, announced in September 2024, has closed following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Exyte has completed the acquisition of TTP Group.

Continue Reading

TTP is a specialized and trusted partner for blue-chip clients in the biotech, pharma and chemical industries across Europe. The company, through its two operational brands 'Pharmaplan' and 'Triplan', covers the entire service spectrum from Engineering to Procurement, Construction Management, and Validation.

Exyte will combine TTP's operations with its own Biopharma and Life Sciences activities in Europe, aiming to establish an even stronger partnership with the rapidly growing European biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. This acquisition further solidifies Exyte's position as a global player in the pharma market, enhancing its presence and capabilities in Europe.

Exyte CEO Dr.

Wolfgang Büchele says, "This strategic move is an important step for Exyte on our 'Pathway to Ten' and aligns perfectly with our future agenda 'Next Level'. By combining TTP's engineering expertise with Exyte's project execution capabilities, we will strengthen our presence in Europe's biotech and pharma sectors, offering clients comprehensive support from strategic planning to facility delivery."



Dr.

Andreas Bonhoff, CEO of TTP Group, states, "TTP and Exyte share the ambition to offer innovative, sustainable solutions, and together, we will continue to expand in the growing market for pharmaceutical facilities. The combination of our strengths is a win for our clients and a positive step towards a successful future."

Strategic expansion of Biopharma & Life Sciences

The Global Business Unit Biopharma and Life Sciences, led by President Ronan Donohue, is the second-largest segment of Exyte by sales. Revenue of Biopharma and Life Sciences reached €580 million in 2023. The order intake grew by 12 percent to €650 million. As part of the "Next Level" agenda, the segment's sales are expected to continue growing, with its share of total sales increasing further. In the medium term, Exyte's business segment Biopharma and Life Sciences plans to achieve more than €1.5 billion in sales. Donohue says, "The combination of TTP with our current European organization in the Biopharma and Life Science business segment is a key accelerator for the growth of the Global Business Unit."

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of built complete solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2023, the company generated sales of €7.1 billion with around 9.900 employees worldwide.

About TTP

TTP Group is a corporate group specializing in consulting and engineering services for the process industry. With more than 1,000 employees working under the operational brands Pharmaplan and Triplan, the company operates at 27 locations in Belgium, Germany, France, Austria, and Switzerland. Pharmaplan covers the entire value chain of pharmaceutical engineering, from consulting to the execution of EPCM projects and upgrades, qualification and validation as well as local site support. Triplan, as a leading engineering partner for the chemical industry, provides the technical development of new construction, renovation projects, and the optimization of existing facilities. With its two strong brands, established for over 50 years, the TTP Group is considered one of the leading engineering service providers in Europe.

Contact

Samy Abdel Aal

Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 711 880 44 696

Mobile: +49 172 840 33 01

[email protected]



Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE Exyte

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED