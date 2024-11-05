

The growing frequency of minimally invasive surgeries is expected to propel the market expansion.

Powdered surgical gloves, through their unique lubrication, create a barrier for healthcare professionals that prevents them from coming in contact with any disease. Owing to their flexible nature, the gloves enable them to perform intricate or complex, mainly invasive surgeries. The growing chronic conditions globally have increased the frequency of such surgeries.

Such an increase in minimally invasive surgeries is expected to drive the demand for a surgical glove that offers greater protection against any disease contamination thereby providing new growth prospects for the powdered surgical gloves market.

The booming number of surgeons has provided new scope for market expansion.

Surgical gloves constitute an integral surgical tool as they establish a barrier that offers sanitary protection to doctors and surgeons while operating on patients. The growing healthcare infrastructure and investment in new establishments to bolster the strength of healthcare professionals such as surgeons have provided new scope for the market demand for powdered surgical gloves.

According to the "Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures" report issued by the International Society for Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery for 2023, Turkey witnessed a 23% growth in its plastic surgeon strength, followed by Argentina, which experienced a 13% growth. Hence, other economies, namely Brazil, which also accounts for nearly 11% of the global plastic surgeon strength, experienced a 4% growth in their frequency.

Hence, to equalize the disbalance between surgical procedures and surgeons' strength, various investments are being made and initiatives undertaken to bolster the overall frequency of doctors and healthcare professionals. This is also expected to stimulate the number of surgeons in economies, thereby paving the way for future market expansion.

A ban imposed by governing authorities is expected to hamper the market growth.

Powdered surgical gloves initially were popular among healthcare professionals owing to their flexible nature. However, such gloves have been shown to cause inflammation and scar tissue in patients, and the cornstarch present in them causes adverse reactions, including post-surgical adhesions, which increase the probability of infections.

Hence, to minimize the negative impact of such gloves, various governing authorities have imposed a ban on powdered surgical gloves. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration, under its "Banned Devices; Proposal to Ban Powdered Surgeon's Gloves, Powdered Patient Examination Gloves, and Absorbable Powder for Lubricating a Surgeon's Glove," restricted the usage of such gloves in medical practices as they pose a greater risk of post-surgery illness and injury.

A growing shift towards biodegradable materials will restrain the market demand for powdered surgical gloves.

The growing prevalence of chronic conditions has increased the overall scale of related surgeries, which has propelled the usage of surgical gloves. However, post-surgery, such gloves are not used for other procedures and are rendered useless. Such ongoing practices have increased the overall volume of medical waste in major nations, which has become a serious concern.

To overcome such issues, investments are being made to develop surgical gloves made from sustainable materials that can easily be decomposed without leaving any negative environmental impact. Hence, companies such as Ansell, Medine, and Top Glove Corporation Bhd are transitioning towards sustainable materials and using them as key ingredients in medical glove production.

