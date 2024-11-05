(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina has completed a major infrastructure project that will reshape its landscape. The reversal of the Northern Pipeline marks a significant shift in the country's gas distribution strategy. This project will enable Argentina to gas to its northern and central regions, as well as export to Brazil.



The Northern Gas Pipeline previously imported from Bolivia for almost two decades. Now, it will gas from the massive Vaca Muerta shale formation. This change reflects Argentina's growing energy independence and export potential.



The project finished two months ahead of schedule, demonstrating efficient planning and execution. It involved extending the northern pipeline by 62 kilometers and reversing gas injection in four existing compression plants. Additionally, a new 122-kilometer pipeline was built in Córdoba province.



The total investment for this project amounted to $710 million. The CAF Development Bank of Latin America provided $540 million in financing. This substantial investment highlights the project's strategic importance for Argentina's energy sector.





Argentina's Gas Gambit Reshapes South American Energy

Vaca Muerta's gas will now reach several provinces, including Córdoba, Tucumán, and Salta. This will meet the energy needs of power plants, industries, and households across these regions. The new pipeline network also opens up export opportunities to Brazil via Bolivia's existing infrastructure.



Argentina's shift from gas importer to potential exporter is a significant development. It comes as Bolivia's gas production capacity has been declining. This change could save Argentina around $1 billion annually in gas imports from Bolivia.



The project's completion marks a turning point in Argentina's energy strategy. It capitalizes on the country's vast shale gas reserves in Vaca Muerta. This formation is the world's second-largest unconventional gas reserve and fourth-largest oil reserve of its kind.



In August, the Argentine government approved the first permits for companies to export natural gas from Vaca Muerta to Brazil. This move signals Argentina's ambition to become a major player in the regional energy market.



The reversal of the Northern Gas Pipeline represents more than just an infrastructure project. It symbolizes Argentina's transition towards energy self-sufficiency and its potential as a net energy exporter. This development could have far-reaching economic and geopolitical implications for the region.

MENAFN05112024007421016031ID1108851889