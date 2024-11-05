Neogrid Expands R&D As Q3 Losses Mount

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Neogrid, a Brazilian solutions provider, faced a challenging third quarter in 2024. The company reported a net loss of R$ 7.563 million ($1.33 million), a 340.7% increase from the previous year.



The adjusted loss reached R$ 37 million ($6.49 million), reflecting Neogrid's strategy of prioritizing long-term growth over short-term profits. Despite setbacks, net revenue grew by 4.8% to R$ 68.6 million ($12.04 million).



This growth came from rising recurring revenues and new SaaS contracts, with a 97.5% recurrence rate indicating strong customer loyalty.



Operational expenses increased by 15.6% to R$ 45.090 million ($7.91 million), targeting Research & Development, General and Administrative, and Sales departments. Neogrid views these as investments in future capabilities and market reach.



EBITDA turned negative, falling to -R$ 4.124 million (-$0.72 million) from a positive R$ 7.275 million ($1.28 million) in Q3 2023. The adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to -6.0%, down 17.1 percentage points year-over-year.





Strategic Investment for Long-Term Growth

Neogrid maintained a net cash position of R$ 100.6 million ($17.65 million), a 15.7% decrease from the previous year. The company allocated R$ 6.477 million ($1.14 million) to capital expenditures, focusing on intangible assets.



These results reveal Neogrid's commitment to long-term growth over immediate profitability. The company bets on investments in technology and operational capabilities to pay off in the future.



This approach aligns with a market-driven perspective, emphasizing innovation in a rapidly evolving tech sector. Neogrid 's strategy carries risks, with negative EBITDA and increased losses potentially concerning investors.



However, the leadership expects revenue growth to eventually outpace increased costs. The focus on recurring revenue and high customer retention provides a stable foundation.



These factors could support Neogrid's growth plans if market conditions remain favorable. The company's ability to navigate this challenging period will likely determine its future success in the competitive supply chain solutions market.

