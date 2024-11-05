'State Procurement Program Enhances Transparency'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha Qatar Chamber (QC) participated in the Annual Meeting of State Procurement Program 2025, organised by the of Finance in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Development Bank, and Qatar Chamber.

QC Chairman Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber, attended the opening session of the meeting yesterday, November 4th.

The meeting extends for three days.

He stated that this Annual Meeting of State Procurement Program 2025 serves as a strategic which brings together government entities and the private sector, where new projects launched by ministries and government agencies in the coming year are announced.

This will definitely enhance the principle of transparency in project announcements and fosters cooperation between the public and private sectors, contributing to the creation of a fruitful investment environment.

This event also allows the private sector to identify available opportunities, enabling them to plan and prepare for effective participation in the implementation of these projects.

He affirmed that Qatar Chamber fully supports the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in government tenders and contracts.

He noted that private sector participation in government projects reflects the country's commitment to solidifying the partnership between the public and private sectors, contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

By involving local companies in government projects, innovation can be enhanced, and the diverse expertise of the private sector can be leveraged, which lead to efficiency.

Additionally, this collaboration contributes to boosting the competitiveness of the Qatari economy and creates new job opportunities.

The Chairman of Qatar Chamber pointed out that the potential outcome of the Annual Meeting of State Procurement Program goes beyond merely strengthening the national economy; it also stimulates long-term growth and sustainability.

Every announced project opens new horizons for investment and enhances the value of the national economy, contributing to the realisation of Qatar National Vision 2030.