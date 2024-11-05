U.S. presidential election fast approaches

(MENAFN) With the 2024 U.S. presidential election fast approaching, the campaign of candidate Donald has taken an unexpected and rare step in preparing its team for the possibility of losing the election. In an internal memo sent to staff last Friday, the Trump campaign addressed what could happen following a volatile and unpredictable election, acknowledging the possibility of defeat for the first time in an official communication. This move stands in stark contrast to the campaign’s usual optimistic public messaging, which has consistently highlighted favorable and statements of confidence regarding Trump’s prospects of winning against his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris.



The memo, titled "Donald J. Trump's Administrative Modernization," was sent by Susie Wiles, a co-director of the Trump campaign. In the letter, Wiles provided an overview of the campaign's plans for the aftermath of the election, regardless of its outcome. The letter notably used phrases such as "if we won" and underscored the need for preparation across all scenarios, making clear that the campaign anticipated both victory and defeat as potential outcomes. While the letter was primarily focused on the possibility of Trump securing a win, it included crucial references to the reality that the race could swing in any direction, marking a shift toward a more cautious, strategic tone.



This unexpected internal shift comes at a time when Trump’s campaign continues to publicly project confidence. With polls showing Trump either leading or in a competitive position with Harris, the campaign's public messaging has remained positive, focusing on optimism and a belief in victory. However, the tone of the internal memo reveals a stark contrast to that public optimism, with the campaign preparing for all eventualities, including a possible loss. This rare acknowledgment of electoral uncertainty suggests that the Trump campaign is fully aware of the stakes and the unpredictable nature of the race.



Trump himself has also reflected this tempered outlook in recent public statements. In a Sunday interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Carle, when asked whether he thought he could lose, Trump admitted, "Yes, I think, you know. I think I could lose, I mean, this happens, doesn’t it?" This rare admission of uncertainty is significant, as it marks a moment of humility from a candidate who is generally known for his bold confidence and brash rhetoric about his chances of victory.

