Zendure Launches Winter-Optimized Energy Solutions And Exclusive Black Friday Early Bird Deals

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter approaches,

Zendure , a fast-growing EnergyTech company, launches its Hyper 2000 & AB1000S storage portfolio to deliver reliable performance through the colder months. Just in time for the season, Zendure also offers exclusive early bird Black Friday deals up to 29% off. This storage solution combats winter battery risks such as over-discharge and capacity loss, ensuring efficient energy management and steady home power, even with limited sunlight.

Hyper 2000 with Intelligent Anti-Discharge Technology

Designed to withstand

winter environments, Zendure's Hyper 2000 & AB1000S portfolio features

intelligent anti-discharge protection and AC-coupled bi-directional charging. When the battery capacity drops to around 5%, and there's insufficient light for solar charging, the Hyper 2000 will automatically start drawing power from the grid. It heats the battery to above zero degrees before recharging to the customized power level (recommended 50%), ensuring the battery remains in a safe operational state during extended cold and darkness. With IP65 water resistance and robust housing,

Zendure's storage systems are ideal for balcony or garden use in winter.

High-Efficiency, Weather-Resistant Solar Modules

Zendure's new 435W bifacial solar panels are engineered to withstand severe winter conditions. With bifacial monocrystalline modules, they capture direct sunlight from the front and reflect light from the back, delivering up to 565.5W for a 30% boost in efficiency. These durable panels can handle wind loads up to 2,400 Pa and snow loads up to 5,400 Pa, while maximizing space utilization, ensuring output across diverse climates.

Early Black Friday Deals on Winter-Ready Bundles

Until November 19, 2024, Zendure offers early Black Friday pricing on energy storage bundles, featuring Hyper 2000 and AB1000S batteries with bifacial solar panels. Each purchase includes a free Shelly Pro 3EM energy monitor. Bundle options include:



Hyper 2000 + AB1000S + 2x455W Rigid Solar Panels :

€1,139

Hyper 2000 + AB1000S + 2x435W Bifacial Solar Panels :

€1,199

Hyper 2000 + AB1000S + 4x455W Rigid Solar Panels :

€1,259 Hyper 2000 + AB1000S + 4x435W Bifacial Solar Panels :

€1,099

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology.

Photo -



Logo -



