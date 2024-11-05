Constitutional Amendments Serve Interests Of Citizens, Country: QC Chairman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani said affirmed his unwavering confidence in the wise leadership of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, stating that the constitutional amendments serve the interests of the citizens and the country.

“We support this constitutional amendment and will be at the forefront on the day of the to say 'yes',” he said, indicating that the decision to revert to the system of appointing the Cabinet serves the interests of the country and its citizens, as it focuses on selecting the most competent, reputable, and experienced individuals rather than merely those with the most votes.“It also preserves social cohesion among Qatari families,” he added.

Chairman of QC expressed his expectation of a consensus among Qatari citizens in support of the amendments to the permanent constitution of the country, signed by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, after being approved by the Cabinet. He expressed his anticipation for a wide participation in the referendum scheduled for today, November 5, 2024.

Sheikh Khalifa noted

H H the Amir's commitment to national unity and equal citizenship, as well as enhancing the rule of law and the values of justice and equality in rights and duties among members of the Qatari community.

“The call for a referendum on these amendments reflects our wise leadership's commitment to strengthen the participation of the people of Qatar in steps that enhance the future of the country, sustain growth, and unite the people, which is our source of strength in facing challenges,” he added.

He pointed out that the directives of the wise leadership always prioritise the welfare of citizens and guide the country towards growth and development, emphasizing the significant positive interaction among the Qatari people with the call for the referendum on the constitutional amendments, as they open new horizons for cohesion and unity among the people of Qatar. He also indicated that the leadership's commitment to enhancing public participation in decision-making is clear.

He stressed that“the approval of the constitutional amendments will positively impact the future of the country and safeguard the achievements we have made over the years in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“The significant developments Qatar has witnessed over the past years have been aligned with a comprehensive vision and clear strategy that have secured Qatar's distinguished status regionally and globally across all levels, particularly regarding sustainable economic growth, infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and the development of national human resources, which are the foundation for achieving sustainable development,” he continued.

Sheikh Khalifa affirmed that providing more investment incentives and enhancing the business environment will encourage the private sector to inject new investments, especially in vital sectors such as industry, attracting foreign investments, and establishing partnerships that contribute to transferring advanced technology and industries to the country, noting that this will boost economic growth and increase private sector exports to international markets.