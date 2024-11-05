Ukraine To Conduct Psychological Rehabilitation Training Under NATO Program For Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are planning to conduct 70 three-day psychological rehabilitation training courses for personnel involved in combat operations.

This is said in a post on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

In October 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a new phase of the project on psychological rehabilitation and restoration of psychological resilience of the Defense Forces, which is being implemented with the support of the human-centered approach program as part of the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

The project activities in the troops are coordinated by the Main Department of Psychological Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From October 2024 to April 2025, 70 training courses are planned.

The focus will be on theoretical knowledge and practical skills in providing first aid and assistance to comrades in combat conditions in accordance with recognized international practices and protocols.

Training will include work on overcoming negative mental states, training in emotional and volitional mobilization techniques, and individual psychological counseling.

The training is a significant contribution to the system of restoring the combat capability of the personnel of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which is extremely important in the context of repelling armed aggression, the General Staff noted, adding that the NATO project is a response to the training and psychological education needs of the Armed Forces and is aimed at acquiring vital skills of psychological assistance in combat conditions.

The project is being implemented by the public association“League of Officers”, which has been providing psychological support to the military since 2014.

