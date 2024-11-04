Baerbock Announces EUR 200M In Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine
11/4/2024 7:16:07 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will provide EUR 200 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine ahead of winter.
This was announced by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“We are increasing our emergency humanitarian aid by an additional EUR 200 million for winter emergency support,” the German diplomat said.
Read also: Baerbock
arrives in Kyi
Baerbock also emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities and said that Germany would join efforts within the international coalition to strengthen air defenses.
The German foreign minister added that she had discussed cooperation on drone production with her Ukrainian counterpart.
As Ukrinform reported, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on November 4.
