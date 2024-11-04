EU High Rep. Calls For Ending Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on Monday for an end to the illegal of Palestinian territories.

As well as calling for stopping the violence of Israeli settlers' destruction in the West Bank, Borrell warned in a tweet on his social (X) account that the situation in Gaza and the occupied territories is deteriorating by the hour, causing unbearable suffering for civilians, adding that "no one seems to be able or willing to stop this."

He pointed out that violent Israeli settlers are spreading destruction, noting that hospitals are under siege and that UNRWA's activities are increasingly at risk.

The EU top diplomat noted that extremist settlers set fire to vehicles and damaged apartments in Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank. Borrell emphasized that the EU strongly condemns extremist settlers' violence, as well as the expansion of illegal settlements, adding that the Israeli occupation "has the duty to protect all civilians and to hold the perpetrators accountable."

Borrell pointed out the targeting of the three partially operating hospitals in North Gaza "with an intensity rarely seen in modern warfare," as an independent media report said. He also denounced the way the Israeli occupation ended its agreement with UNRWA, which "may deprive millions of life-saving services."

Borrell stressed "it is high time to put an end to this war and ensure unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to Gaza". (end)

