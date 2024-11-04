Kuwait's Al-Thifeeri Comes 3D At Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's racer Mohammad Al-Thifeeri came third in the T1 category during the second round of Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge held at UAE's Al-Ain.

Speaking to KUNA on Monday following the round's end that featured a host of professional drivers from all over the world, Al-Thifeeri voiced his delight for getting the progress.

"Winning was not easy, but I was determined to get an advanced position," he noted, commending support of his club, Kuwaiti Inspire Club, and the Youth Public Authority.

The Challenge, which kicked off in October, has four rounds, the third and fourth ones will be next January and April. (end)

