Trinet To Participate In Upcoming Conferences

TriNet (NYSE: TNET ),

a leading provider of comprehensive human resources

solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that its President and CEO, Mike Simonds, and its CFO, Kelly Tuminelli, will present at the following four conferences:



The 2024 Ultimate Services Investor Thursday, November 14, 2024, in New York, NY, at 1:50pm ET (10:50am PT)

The of America Leveraged Finance Conference Tuesday, December 3, 2024 in Boca Raton, FL, at 10:10am ET (7:10am PT)

The UBS Global Technology and AI Conference Wednesday, December 4, 2024, in Scottsdale, AZ, at 2:15pm MT (1:15pm PT) The T.D. Cowan 2nd Annual Human Capital Management Summit taking place virtually on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 12:20pm ET (9:20am PT)

Live webcasts and replays of the sessions will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at href="" rel="nofollow" trine .

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET ) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit

