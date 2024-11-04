CADISON International Conference: Future-Oriented Solutions For Plant Engineering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digitalization and Data-driven engineering as the key to innovation, efficiency and sustainability in the Process Industry

- Ajit Joshi, MD, ITandFactory GmbHBAD SODEN AM TAUNUS, GERMANY, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The importance of centralized data and end-to-end processes in Engineering is becoming increasingly clear in the face of complex challenges. The CADISON International Conference (CIC) 2024 under the motto "The Magic of Data-Driven Engineering" on November 12 and 13, 2024 will shed light on these developments and offer in-depth insights into new trends and technological advances in the industry.Introduction of SmartShare Hub: more efficient collaboration in Plant EngineeringAt the conference, ITandFactory will present its new innovative solution for optimizing collaboration in plant design: SmartShare Hub. This solution has been specifically designed to improve coordination between engineering teams, addressing one of the biggest challenges in complex plant engineering projects. SmartShare Hub enables seamless collaboration and easy markup of 2D and 3D designs for Autodesk Plant3D, Revit and CADISON users - without the need for expensive additional software. The tool allows teams to create redlinings of 2D schematics and 3D models that include geometry, metadata and a direct link to the original drawings, enabling real-time communication with all stakeholders.Data-based engineering as the key to increasing efficiencyAt a time when rising costs, complex supply chains and sustainable requirements are shaping plant engineering, digitalization and data-driven engineering are becoming increasingly important. Ajit Joshi emphasizes the role of data-based engineering for greater efficiency and accuracy in projects: "Linking central data pools with seamlessly integrated processes across different disciplines minimizes errors, improves collaboration and reduces costs. Digital twins can also be used to optimize operational processes and develop innovative solutions. At CIC 24, we will be showcasing specific strategies that data-based engineering can use to help overcome current challenges."Technological transformation in Plant EngineeringThe conference will be kicked off by technology journalist Armin Scheuermann, who will address the changes in the industry in his keynote speech. He will not only outline technological innovations, but also the changing market requirements due to decarbonization targets and sustainable solutions: "The industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation. In addition to new technologies, the focus is also shifting to innovative business models." Michael Habenicht from the Zeta Group will then talk about sustainability strategies in the pharmaceutical industry and highlight the role that data-driven engineering plays in this.Practice-oriented insights and interactive workshopsThe conference will also feature practical presentations and case studies from industry experts and partner companies such as Microsoft and Rösberg Engineering. As a further highlight of the event, ITandFactory will give a first preview of the upcoming CADISON release. In interactive workshops, the technical team from the engineering solutions provider will also provide practical insights into working with CADISON and efficient project management in plant engineering."Our vision is to enable companies to operate more flexibly and innovatively through data-driven solutions such as CADISON and the new SmartShare Hub," summarizes Ajit Joshi. "CIC 2024 is a valuable platform for process industry and plant engineering professionals to network and share the latest developments and best practices. It offers an excellent opportunity to find out about the opportunities that digitalization and data-based engineering offer for a sustainable and efficient future in plant engineering."The CADISON International Conference will take place on November 12 and 13, 2024 at the H+ Hotel in Bad Soden. More information: CADISON International Conference 2024About ITandFactoryITandFactory GmbH - a wholly owned subsidiary of Neilsoft Ltd - is a solution provider for plant engineering. For over 25 years, the company has been developing engineering software that is used worldwide.CADISON is a comprehensive software solution for integrated plant planning and engineering. It supports customers in project planning and development for plants in various industries, such as the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, oil and gas industries, as well as in the water and wastewater treatment sector. The fully integrated, multidisciplinary engineering software solution combines the entire engineering workflow in one system. This applies to both non-graphical and graphical data (P&ID, electrical engineering, 3D model). Project staff always have access to the latest data in all necessary project views and all specialist disciplines.

