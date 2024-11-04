Numecent Expands Microsoft Collaboration With Cloudpager's New Integration To App Attach In Azure Virtual Desktop

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Numecent announced today they have expanded their Microsoft collaboration with the launch of Cloudpager's new integration to App attach in Azure Virtual Desktop.

"We know it only takes a single troublesome application to derail modernization initiatives. This integration provides Microsoft customers with even more flexibility around deploying applications to Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop," said Arthur Hitomi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Numecent. "We designed Cloudpaging to ensure even your most complex legacy, custom, and resource-intensive applications can be seamlessly provisioned to any Windows desktop environment, including non-persistent multi-session Azure Virtual Desktop environments, in a secure and compliant manner."

"I am thrilled to expand our collaboration with Numecent," said Scott Manchester, Vice President of Product for Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop at Microsoft. "With Numecent Cloudpager's new Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and App attach capabilities, existing Cloudpaging customers can now easily migrate to Azure Virtual Desktop with minimal effort. The combination of our cloud VDI solution and Cloudpager provides customers with a robust yet easy-to-use solution suite to deliver a high performing application experience wherever end users reside, while adhering to security and requirements at global scale."

By extending DevOps capabilities to the management of Windows desktop applications, Numecent's Cloudpager platform drastically accelerates application deployment speeds, streamlines IT operations, enhances operational efficiency, and eliminates desktop image management. From a single pane of glass, administrators can dynamically provision application containers to end user desktops – including Cloudpaging and MSIX package formats – including those in active sessions.

"By integrating Cloudpaging with Cloudpager, Waterman boosted its software virtualization coverage to 98%, significantly enhancing the performance of substantial software suites like Autodesk, achieving remarkable speeds not previously attainable with software virtualization," said Stuart Worrow, Group IT Director at Waterman Group. "With Numecent's Cloudpaging and Cloudpager products, backed up by Numecent's amazing customer-first approach, Waterman Group has been able to realize its aspiration for pure cloud computing on the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop platform".

Numecent is an award-winning cloud technology provider headquartered in Irvine, California. Its technology portfolio, built on 66 patents authored by its team of world-class inventors and Windows experts, simplifies the mobilization and management of applications across modern desktop and multi-cloud environments. These technologies empower enterprises around the world – including the largest Fortune 500 companies, cloud service providers, and MSPs – to seamlessly package and deploy thousands of applications to millions of end-users daily. For more information, visit .

