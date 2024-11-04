Gogo Galileo HDX Antenna Passes FAA-Mandated DO-160 Qualification Testing

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Gogo Business (NASDAQ: GOGO ) announced today that its Gogo Galileo HDX electronically steerable antenna (ESA), designed to provide access to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite networks for all sizes of business aircraft, has passed FAA-mandated DO-160 qualification testing.

"Passing DO-160 keeps us on track to receive the first-article Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) and commercially launch Gogo Galileo later this year," said Jeremy Tyler, vice president of airborne product engineering for Gogo.

The Gogo Galileo HDX antenna, pictured here, recently passed FAA-mandated DO-160 certification testing.

DO-160 testing ensures the Gogo Galileo HDX antenna is safe for use in the harsh environmental conditions encountered in flight, including temperature volatility, intense vibration, radio wave penetration, lightning strike, moisture penetration and flight aerodynamics, among others.

Gogo developed the HDX, capable of peak speeds approaching 60 Mbps, in partnership with Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company (NASDAQ: SATS ). In the second quarter of 2025, Gogo plans to deliver Gogo Galileo FDX for larger aircraft, capable of peak speeds approaching 200 Mbps.

Gogo's dealers are receiving unprecedented demand for

Gogo Galileo

HDX and have contracted to complete 27 STCs covering a total addressable market of more than 18,000 aircraft globally.

Gogo Galileo will connect to the enterprise-grade Eutelsat OneWeb LEO satellite network which is designed for mobility to deliver consistent performance with low variability across all routes around the Globe.

Gogo is accepting purchase orders for the HDX, which is designed to be a faster and lower-cost upgrade to any AVANCE system (AVANCE L3, L5, LX5, SCS) than installing a new competitive ESA LEO system.

About Gogo Business Aviation

Gogo is a leading provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June

30, 2024, Gogo reported 7,031 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,215 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,247 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at .

