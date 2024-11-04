Boeing eliminates diversity sector

(MENAFN) has reportedly dismantled its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) department as part of a broader restructuring initiative aimed at revamping the struggling company. According to a Bloomberg report, the vice president overseeing the DEI efforts has resigned, signaling a significant shift in the company’s approach to diversity initiatives.



The DEI framework typically encompasses strategies to promote equal representation across various demographics, including race, gender, and disability status. Boeing, which has historically employed a workforce that is predominantly white and male, had previously committed to enhancing its hiring practices by aiming to increase Black employment by 20% by 2025. However, recent changes indicate a reevaluation of these goals.



Sources within the company suggest that existing diversity staff will be reassigned to different roles following the disbandment of the DEI team. Sara Lian Bowen, who served as a vice president and led the DEI efforts, has also exited the company. This move comes amidst growing scrutiny from various sectors regarding what critics describe as "woke" hiring practices perceived to discriminate against white males.



The scrutiny is not new; last month, prominent anti-DEI activist Robby Starbuck publicly engaged with Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, expressing his intention to potentially launch a campaign against the company’s diversity initiatives. This aligns with a broader backlash against DEI programs in several major corporations across the U.S.



In response to these developments, Boeing has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace environment. The company emphasized its stance against discriminatory hiring practices and clarified that it aims to uphold a "merit-based performance system" that focuses on "equality of opportunity, not of outcomes."



This restructuring at Boeing is part of a larger overhaul led by Ortberg, who is navigating the company through a period of significant financial challenges. Boeing has faced criticism in recent years due to safety concerns related to its aircraft and ongoing investigations into operational flaws. Additionally, the company is currently dealing with a prolonged workers’ strike, prompted by dissatisfaction over wage increases.

MENAFN04112024000045015687ID1108847939