Zaporizhzhia Region Comes Under 304 Enemy Attacks In Past Day
Date
11/4/2024 5:13:07 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, November 4, the occupiers struck 14 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region 304 times.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Russian troops conducted five air strikes on Yurkivka, Mala Tokmachka and Preobrazhenka. As many as 133 UAVs of various modifications attacked Prymorske, Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Olhivske, Novodanylivka and Bilohirya. Sixteen MLRS were launched on the territory of Huliaipole, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka. 150 artillery strikes hit Bilohirya, Lobkove, Orikhove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Bilohirya and Olhivske,” he wrote.
Read also:
Ukrainian forces shoot down 50 Russian drones overnight
Twenty-three reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure have been received.
As reported, yesterday a 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were injured in an enemy attack in the Polohy district.
MENAFN04112024000193011044ID1108847581
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.