Zaporizhzhia Region Comes Under 304 Enemy Attacks In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, November 4, the occupiers struck 14 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region 304 times.



Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Russian conducted five air strikes on Yurkivka, Mala Tokmachka and Preobrazhenka. As many as 133 UAVs of various modifications attacked Prymorske, Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Olhivske, Novodanylivka and Bilohirya. Sixteen MLRS were launched on the territory of Huliaipole, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka. 150 artillery strikes hit Bilohirya, Lobkove, Orikhove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Bilohirya and Olhivske,” he wrote.

Twenty-three reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure have been received.

As reported, yesterday a 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were injured in an enemy attack in the Polohy district.