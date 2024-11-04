Baerbock Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday morning, November 4, German Foreign Annalena Baerbock arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

That is according to Reuters, Ukrinform reports.

"We are countering this brutality with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but so that their country can survive. Because they are also defending the freedom of all of us in Europe," said Baerbock upon arriving in Kyiv on Monday.

As noted, this is her eighth visit to Ukraine.

The German foreign minister, who was last in Ukraine in May, is due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and her Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, while in the capital.

Photo: Jörg Blank/dpa

Baerbock said Germany recently extended its emergency energy aid to Ukraine by an extra 170 million euros ($185.27 million) in response to bombed-out heating plants and power lines.

As Ukrinform reported, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has provided an additional EUR 2.4 million to support the project“Green industrial recovery through municipality-based development in Ukraine” within the framework of the UNIDO-Ukraine green industrial recovery programme 2024-2028.