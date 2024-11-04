PDP's Resolution On Article 370 Has No Value, Done For Cameras Only: CM Omar

PDP MLA Waheed Para on Monday moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state, leading to noisy scenes in the House.

“We knew that a member was preparing to bring a resolution but we thought he would do so after the speaker's election, the LG's address and obituary references. We are dealing with it right away.”

He said while he did not want to make a political speech, he had spoken at the outset with the hope that he was speaking on behalf of the entire House.

“This assembly reflects the sentiments of the people of J&K. The truth is that the people have not validated the decisions of August 5, 2019. Had that been the case, the results (of the assembly elections) would have been different.

“However, how to raise the issue and bring it on record will not be decided by one MLA. The resolution brought today has no value other than (that) it was done for the cameras,” he said.

“In the coming days, we will bring a proposal in consultation with you (speaker),” he said, requesting the Chair to adjourn the House till the LG's address.

The House then witnessed noisy scenes again between members of NC, PDP, People's Conference (PC) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP).

“I request new members to learn the rules. You have violated them on the very first day. I will not allow it, mind it,” the speaker said before adjourning the House till 11.30 am.

'Treat All Parties Equally': CM Omar To Speaker Rather

Omar Abdullah urged Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, to ensure equal treatment for all political parties.

“You are the custodian of this House, and we hope you will treat everyone equally. Every member, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, should have equal opportunities to speak. I assure you of our full cooperation. We are here to address the issues of the people,” Omar said in his address following Rather's assumption of the Speaker's role.

BJP legislator and Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, also pledged full support to the Speaker in running the House smoothly. Senior Congress leader G A Mir joined in welcoming Rather to his new position.

CPI (M) Legislator M Y Tarigami said Speaker represents all legislators in the House. (with PTI inputs)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now