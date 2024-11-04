IPHAQ Celebrates 'World Pharmacists Day 2024'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Indian Pharmacist Association Qatar (IPHAQ) celebrated World Pharmacists Day 2024 at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Hotel, marking a memorable occasion that showcased the vital contributions of pharmacists in global health.

Under this year's theme,“Pharmacists: Meeting Global Needs,” in line with The International Federation (FIP), the event emphasized the critical role pharmacists play in healthcare, not just in Qatar but worldwide.

IPHAQ, associated with the Indian Business & Professionals Council (IBPC) under the aegis of the Indian Embassy, continues to advance the pharmacy profession in Qatar.

This association has around 400 members and fosters a collaborative spirit, helping pharmacists grow while contributing to the broader Indian community's goals in Qatar.

The event commenced with networking and registration, creating an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere.

Following the national anthems of Qatar and India, IPHAQ's General Secretary, Suhail Konnakkot, warmly welcomed the attendees, noting,

“This event brings us together to celebrate the invaluable contributions of pharmacists to healthcare.”

In his Presidential Address, Ashraf KP, President of IPHAQ, emphasised the evolving role of pharmacists.

He noted,“Our mission has always been clear: to support each other and ensure the best possible care for our patients. Through our programs, we offer opportunities for professional growth, training, and mentorship. Together, we share knowledge and inspire excellence, not only strengthening ourselves but also the healthcare system that ultimately benefits the people we serve.”

A role-play by the IPHAQ Academics and Research team showcased the vital interactions between pharmacists and patients, highlighting the pharmacist's role in ensuring medication safety and promoting wellness.