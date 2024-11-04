Croatia Sees Over 20 Million Tourists In First 10 Months

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Zagreb: Croatia recorded 20.5 million tourists and 106.6 million overnight stays from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, a 3-percent increase in arrivals and a 1-percent rise in overnight stays compared to last year, Croatian of and Tonci Glavina said on Saturday.

October alone saw 1.2 million arrivals and 3.9 million overnight stays, an 8-percent year-on-year growth in both metrics, Glavina said.

The minister said that the strong tourism figures in the off-season indicate Croatia's appeal as a year-round destination.