Croatia Sees Over 20 Million Tourists In First 10 Months


11/4/2024 4:40:26 AM

Zagreb: Croatia recorded 20.5 million tourists and 106.6 million overnight stays from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, a 3-percent increase in arrivals and a 1-percent rise in overnight stays compared to last year, Croatian Minister of tourism and Sport Tonci Glavina said on Saturday.

October alone saw 1.2 million arrivals and 3.9 million overnight stays, an 8-percent year-on-year growth in both metrics, Glavina said.

The minister said that the strong tourism figures in the off-season indicate Croatia's appeal as a year-round destination.

