Lee Ends Seven-Year Wait For Third Asian Tour Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Jakarta: Richard T Lee ended a seven-year drought by completing a wire-to-wire win at the Indonesian Masters yesterday for his third Asian Tour crown.

Lee fired a closing two-under 70 at Royale Jakarta Club to finish at 23-under par with a four-stroke margin over Taiwan's Chang Wei-lun and Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai, who both carded 64s.

Zimbabwe's Kieran Vincent finished fourth, a shot further back, following a 67.

Lee was six shots in front at the start of day and extended that to seven ahead at the turn before cruising to victory after a 90 minute weather delay.

He could even afford a double-bogey six on the 16th.

“It's been a while,” said a delighted Lee, who turned 33 last week.

“I had a good finish here last year and had a good chance to win it. I think I know the course pretty well, and I feel like I can defend my trophy next year.”

The victory continued a great run of form as Lee tied for second at last week's International Series Thailand.