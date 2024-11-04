Lee Ends Seven-Year Wait For Third Asian Tour Title
Jakarta: Richard T Lee ended a seven-year drought by completing a wire-to-wire win at the Indonesian Masters yesterday for his third Asian Tour crown.
Lee fired a closing two-under 70 at Royale Jakarta golf Club to finish at 23-under par with a four-stroke margin over Taiwan's Chang Wei-lun and Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai, who both carded 64s.
Zimbabwe's Kieran Vincent finished fourth, a shot further back, following a 67.
Lee was six shots in front at the start of day and extended that to seven ahead at the turn before cruising to victory after a 90 minute weather delay.
He could even afford a double-bogey six on the 16th.
“It's been a while,” said a delighted Lee, who turned 33 last week.
“I had a good finish here last year and had a good chance to win it. I think I know the course pretty well, and I feel like I can defend my trophy next year.”
The victory continued a great run of form as Lee tied for second at last week's International Series Thailand.
