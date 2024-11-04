Jordan, Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Strong Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez met with Saudi Ambassador to Amman, Nayef bin Bandar al-Sudairy, to discuss the strong, historical bonds between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and explore ways to further strengthen their partnership across various sectors.During the meeting on Monday, Fayez praised the advanced level of cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the deep-rooted, enduring ties they share.He emphasized that both King Abdullah II and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, are dedicated to preserving and building upon these relations for the benefit of their mutual interests and to support broader Arab and Islamic causes.Ambassador al-Sudairy extended his congratulations to Fayez on his recent appointment as Senate President, underscoring the strong, multifaceted relations between the two countries and the shared commitment to furthering them in ways that support the prosperity of both nations and their citizens.The two officials also reaffirmed the importance of ongoing collaborative efforts to halt the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and to seek an end to the cycle of violence affecting the region.