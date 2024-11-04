(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Black Sea, there is one enemy warship carrying Kalibr missiles, with a total volley capacity of up to four missiles.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing operational information from the Ukrainian Navy as of 6:00 on .

In the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy warships; in the Mediterranean Sea, there is one enemy vessel capable of launching up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles.

Over the past day, in Russia's interests, the following transited the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea – three vessels, which continued toward the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – five vessels, two of which came from the Bosphorus Strait.

'sin

As previously reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted special operations to strike the Kerch Bridge in October 2022 and July 2023, which were unique in their execution. Notably, the October 2022 operation required 21 tons of explosives in TNT equivalent to damage the bridge.