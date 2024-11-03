Russian Drone Debris Damages 13 Houses In Kyiv Region
11/3/2024 7:12:13 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, seven multi-story residential buildings and six private houses were damaged as a result of the fall of debris from downed Russian drones on the night of November 3.
Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, wrote this in a facebook post, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, no casualties were reported.
There were no direct hits to residential or critical infrastructure.
"As of 17:30, damage was recorded in five districts of the region as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets," Kravchenko said.
According to the regional governor, the facades and windows of apartments in seven multi-story residential buildings in three districts and six private houses were damaged. In addition, 21 cars, one of which was destroyed, and two outbuildings were damaged.
State Emergency Service personnel extinguished grass and forest floor fires in six locations.
As Ukrinform reported, the air raid alert in the Kyiv region lasted almost 11 hours. Air defense forces were actively operating in the region. The enemy targets were intercepted and destroyed.
Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA
