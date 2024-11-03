Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
11/3/2024 7:09:38 PM
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receive visiting President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait and Tajikistan sign several agreements and MoUs in the presence of His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.
KUWAIT -- Minister of Justice Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi discusses means of boosting cooperation with US Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Cindy Dyer.
VIENNA -- OPEC+ agrees to extend the November 2023 voluntary production adjustments of 2.2 mb/d for one month until the end of December 2024. (end) hb
