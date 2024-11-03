Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber receive visiting President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait and Tajikistan sign several agreements and MoUs in the presence of His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

KUWAIT -- of Justice Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi discusses means of boosting cooperation with US Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Cindy Dyer.

VIENNA -- OPEC+ agrees to extend the November 2023 voluntary production adjustments of 2.2 mb/d for one month until the end of December 2024. (end) hb