King Honours Jordanian Olympic, Paralympic Medallists

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 3 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Sunday received Jordanian who won medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020 and bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on them.His Majesty commended the national teams' achievements at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, stressing that they are a source of pride for all Jordanians.The King wished them success and further achievements in regional and international tournaments.Jordan won four medals at the Paris 2024 and Paralympics and seven medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games.Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, adviser to His Majesty, National Policies Council chairperson and president of the Jordan Olympic Committee, and Prince Rashid bin El Hassan, adviser to His Majesty and president of the Jordan Taekwondo Federation, as well as His Highness Prince Mired bin Raad, chief royal councilor at the Royal Hashemite Court and president of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, attended the ceremony.The King bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on the following athletes:· Zaid Mustafa, Silver Medal in taekwondo, Paris 2024.· Saleh Al Sharabaty, Silver Medal in taekwondo, Tokyo 2020.· Abdelrahman Al Masatfa, Bronze Medal in karate, Tokyo 2020.· Omar Qaradeh, two Gold Medals in Paralympic powerlifting, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.· Ahmad Hindi, Gold and Bronze Medals in shot put, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.· Jamil Al Shebli, Gold Medal in Paralympic powerlifting, Tokyo 2020.· Khitam Abu Awad, Bronze Medal in Paralympic table tennis, Tokyo 2020.· Abdul Karim Khattab, two Gold Medals in Paralympic powerlifting, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. He received the Silver Jubilee Medal during His Majesty's visit to Zarqa governorate in May of this year.