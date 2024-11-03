'Constitutional Amendments To Strengthen National Unity'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Professor Dr Khalifa bin Nasser al Khalifa, Professor at the College of Engineering and former Dean, said constitutional amendments represent an important step in strengthening our national unity and consolidating the principle of the rule of law. The purpose of proposing these constitutional amendments, as the Amir indicated in his speech before the Shura Council, is to preserve the unity of the people and promote equal citizenship in rights and duties.

These amendments reflect the country's commitment to applying the principle of justice and the rule of law in all areas of life, and to achieve the aspirations of the Qatari citizen towards a future under the best rule of law. Al Khalifa called on all segments of society, especially university students, to participate and head to the nearest referendum center in light of the announcement of paper and electronic centers that cover various parts of the country and any citizen can access them with ease, praising the role of the Ministry of Interior in the rapid response and announcement of the referendum centers.

Academic Mohammed Abdullah al Dabbagh stressed the importance of participating in the voting process on the constitutional amendments, pointing out that this event comes within the directives of His Highness the Amir and the State's keenness to enhance the level of political awareness among citizens, in line with the aspirations and requirements of the era. Al Dabbagh added: For more than twenty years, the state has worked on consolidating popular participation and national awareness among citizens through several channels, most notably activating the role of the Constitution and teaching its principles and mechanisms for working with it in curricula, especially in social studies subjects. The state has made great efforts to educate the people about their rights and duties, while enhancing awareness among previous and current generations by including these concepts in school curricula and practices.

