Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 66 Russian Drones, Kh-59/69 Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces intercepted 66 Russian drones and a Kh-59/69 missile as of 09:00 on Sunday, November 3.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of November 2-3 (from 17:30 on November 2), the enemy attacked [Ukraine] with a Kh-59/69 guided air missile fired from the airspace of the Kursk region and 96 Shahed UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an undetermined type launched from Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk," the post reads.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, aircraft, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the aerial attack.

As of 09:00 on Sunday, Ukrainian forces shot down the Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 66 enemy UAVs in the Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

As many as 27 enemy drones disappeared from radar, and one UAV flew to Belarus.

Two strike drones remain in Ukraine's airspace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his nightly address on November 2 that Russia launched more than 2,000 Shahed drones over Ukraine in October, literally every single day.