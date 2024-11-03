US Republicans, Democrats quarrel due to who gets to vote

(MENAFN) The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin can proceed with purging 1,600 names from the state’s voter rolls due to individuals failing to confirm their citizenship. This decision marks a significant victory for Republicans, particularly in the context of ongoing national debates surrounding rights and election integrity. The court's ruling was supported by six conservative justices, while three liberal justices dissented.



In August, Youngkin, a Republican, issued an executive order that stripped voting rights from these 1,600 individuals who could not provide proof of citizenship. This action prompted a lawsuit from several pro-immigrant advocacy groups, which initially succeeded in district court. The judge ruled against Youngkin, asserting that he could not implement “systemic” changes to voter rolls so close to the upcoming election. However, an appeals court later sided with Youngkin, leading to the case’s escalation to the Supreme Court.



Following the ruling, Youngkin praised the decision as a "victory for common sense and election fairness." However, it is important to note that Virginia is not classified as a swing state, which makes the implications of this decision somewhat limited in the broader electoral landscape.



On the same day, in a series of back-to-back defeats for the GOP, judges in three key battleground states ruled against Republican efforts to tighten voting regulations. In North Carolina, where former President Donald Trump is currently polling slightly ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris, a federal court blocked a Republican initiative to remove 225,000 individuals from voter rolls on the grounds that they had registered without proper identification. Republicans have consistently claimed that Democrats resist voter ID laws because they rely on votes from undocumented immigrants.



These contrasting judicial outcomes reflect the ongoing tension between Republicans and Democrats over voting rights and election laws. As the nation approaches pivotal elections, the debates surrounding voter eligibility, registration requirements, and the integrity of the electoral process continue to heat up, raising critical questions about access to the ballot and the political motivations behind various legislative efforts.

