November 3, 2024

IMEE: Wala ng pag-asa sa maagap na babala mula PAGASA

Ibinulalas ni Senadora Imee R. Marcos ang pagkadismaya sa umano'y "kakulangan sa maagap na babala" mula PAGASA, na naging dahilan ng napakasaklap na trahedyang ikinasawi ng 59 katao sa lalawigan ng Batangas at pagkawala ng 12 iba pa mula sa datos noong Nobyembre 2, dulot ng bagyong Kristine. Higit 20,965 na mga pamilya o may katumbas na 88,374 ang napilitang lumikas at pansamantalang naninirahan ngayon sa mga evacuation center.

"Kung sana nasabihan nang maayos ng PAGASA ang LGU na gano'n kalakas ang ulan, sana'y nakalikas ng maaga at 'di namatay ang napakarami," puna ng senadora.

"May sapat na pondo naman tayo, ngunit bakit sa tuwing may bagyo ay tila kulang ang mga abiso? Anong nangyari? Nagtaas pa ang badyet nila sa 2025, aba'y dapat hindi na mauulit ang ganitong sitwasyon," dagdag pa niya.

Kung ikukumpara ang 2024 General Appropriations Act sa 2025 National Expenditure Program, tumaas ang badyet ng Department of Science and Technology ng P1.542 bilyon. Tumaas din ang PAGASA ng P290 milyon, mula P1.641 bilyon ay P1.931 bilyon na para sa 2025.

Bukod sa matinding pinsala sa ari-arian, nagresulta ang pagkawala ng kuryente at tubig sa mga komunidad, na tumagal nang ilang araw. Bagama't hindi pa madaanan ang ilang kalsada, humupa na ang baha sa mga apektadong lugar, at patuloy ang clearing operations sa mga pinakaapektadong bayan tulad ng Laurel, Talisay, Agoncillo, Balete, at Cuenca.

IMEE: Did PAGASA fail to warn us about Kristine's ferocity?

Senator Imee R. Marcos expressed dismay over the reported "lack of early warnings" from PAGASA, which she said contributed to the tragic toll of Typhoon Kristine, claiming 59 lives in Batangas and leaving 12 people missing as of November 2 reports. More than 20,965 families, or around 88,374 individuals, have been forced to evacuate and are now taking shelter in evacuation centers.

"If PAGASA had properly alerted the LGUs about the intensity of the rainfall, people could have evacuated earlier, and these lives might have been saved," the senator remarked.

"We have sufficient funds, so why do warnings seem to fall short every time there's a typhoon? What happened? PAGASA's budget has even increased for 2025-this situation should not happen again," she added.

According to a comparison of the 2024 General Appropriations Act and the 2025 National Expenditure Program, the Department of Science and Technology's budget increased by PHP 1.542 billion, with PAGASA's allocation rising from PHP 1.641 billion to PHP 1.931 billion.

Beyond the significant property damage, power and water outages have affected communities for days. Although some roads remain impassable, floodwaters have receded in the affected areas, and clearing operations continue in the hardest-hit towns, including Laurel, Talisay, Agoncillo, Balete, and Cuenca.

