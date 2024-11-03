Meteorology Department Expects Moderate To Relatively Hot Weather Today
11/3/2024 4:00:47 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be hazy to misty at places at first, becomes moderate temperature to relatively hot daytime and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 3 - 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 18 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 5 ft.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.
