Ektashif: Morocco Exhibition Opens At MIA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture announced the opening of Ektashif: Morocco, a vibrant showcase of Qatari artistic talent inspired by a recent cultural journey through Morocco. Presented at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), the opened to the public from November 2, 2024, through February 26, 2025.

Ektashif: Morocco features work by Qatari artists and designers who recently travelled to Marrakesh as part of an educational trip organised by the Museum of Islamic Art, in collaboration with Qatar's of Foreign Affairs. The artists drew inspiration from Morocco's rich cultural heritage and distinctive Islamic architecture, creating pieces that capture the spirit and beauty of the country.

The exhibition will present 36 pieces by Qatari artists across diverse disciplines, showcasing their unique interpretations of the Moroccan experience. Highlights include a remarkable gown by designer Maryam Al Mutaweh, jewellery by Hamad Al Mohammed, an intricate calligraphy drawing by Fatima Al Sharshani, photography by Abdulhadi Al Marri, fashion designs by Dana Al Mulla, and a decorative wooden door inspired from Zouaq art by artist Aljazi Almaadeed.

Noora Al Meadadi, Head of the Arts Programs Section at the Museum of Islamic Art, said: "The enduring importance of the Years of Culture initiative lies in the profound connections we seek to build between Qatar and its partners. The program serves as a catalyst for bringing people together, nurturing dialogue, and deepening understanding across cultures and communities. The artists who travelled to Morocco had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the country's rich Islamic heritage and architecture, and the result is a collection that captures the inspiration they found.”

During their journey in April 2024, the artists explored several historical monuments in Marrakesh, including the“Ben Youssef Madrasa,” a masterpiece of Maghreb Islamic architecture dating back to the Marinid dynasty, and the“Bahia Palace,” known for its intricate decorations. They also visited the“Saadian Tombs,” a 16th-century royal burial site that showcases plasterwork, cedar wood carvings, and zellij mosaics;“Dar el-Bacha,” a palace and museum in Marrakesh's old city; and“Jardin Majorelle,” one of Morocco's most enchanting gardens.

As part of the experience, the artists participated in a series of workshops to learn traditional Moroccan arts, including studying design and geometry inspired by Marrakesh's iconic monuments. They also practiced biomorphic drawing and“Zouaq”- the art of painting on woodand zellij, traditional Moroccan mosaic techniques.

Ektashif: Morocco brings to life the creativity that emerges when artists are immersed in new environments an exciting visualisation of cross-cultural exchange. The exhibition invites visitors to explore Morocco's artistic legacy through the eyes of Qatari talent, deepening appreciation of both Qatari and Moroccan cultural heritage.