Drone Debris Cause Several Fires In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Local fires broke out in Kyiv as Russian drones were being downed overnight Sunday, November 3.

That's according to the municipal military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of an attack by Russian kamikaze drones on Kyiv, their debris fell in the Holosiivskyi district, in an open area," the report says.

It is noted that the ensuing fires were extinguished. Neither casualties nor damage were reported.

There are also reports of falling debris and fires in the capital's Desnianskyi district.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine, an air raid alert went off overnight Sunday amid waves of drone attacks.