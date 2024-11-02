عربي


Civilian Injured As Russian Forces Shell Village Near Kherson

11/2/2024 7:12:31 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the village of Inzhenerne in the Kherson community, injuring a 43-year-old man.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“A 43-year-old man from Inzhenerne was transported to a Kherson hospital. The man sustained a blast injury and a bruised shoulder as a result of enemy shelling around 10:00,” the statement says.

Read also: Eight people injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region on Friday

As noted, the necessary medical assistance was provided to the man. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As reported, a 59-year-old man was wounded in Russia's shelling of Kherson.

MENAFN02112024000193011044ID1108844614


UkrinForm

