Civilian Injured As Russian Forces Shell Village Near Kherson
Date
11/2/2024 7:12:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the village of Inzhenerne in the Kherson community, injuring a 43-year-old man.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“A 43-year-old man from Inzhenerne was transported to a Kherson hospital. The man sustained a blast injury and a bruised shoulder as a result of enemy shelling around 10:00,” the statement says.
As noted, the necessary medical assistance was provided to the man. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.
As reported, a 59-year-old man was wounded in Russia's shelling of Kherson.
