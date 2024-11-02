عربي


Rail Worker Injured In Enemy Attack On Train Station In Dnipropetrovsk Region

11/2/2024 7:12:30 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled a railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging the station and injuring a woman employee.

Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The window glazing of the station and the roof of the technical premises were damaged," the post reads.

The victim was provided with medical care. Her life is not in danger.

Read also: Eight people injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region on Friday

Due to partial damage to the railway infrastructure, a suburban train was delayed for 40 minutes.

Railway workers have already eliminated the consequences of the shelling.

Earlier reports said that eight people were injured in a missile attack on the Dnipro district late on November 2.

UkrinForm

