Kashmir's Urban Centers Face Diabetes Epidemic: SKIMS Chief

Dr Ashraf Ganaie voiced these remarks in an exclusive interview with Kashmir Observer web TV

“I was a part of the largest diabetes survey in the world, known as India Diabetes from The Indian Council of Medical Research

(ICMR), testing over 100,000 people. The proportion of diabetes and prediabetes in Jammu and Kashmir is higher than the national average, especially in urban areas like Srinagar,” he said.

He added that

diabetes has reached epidemic levels, particularly in urban areas like Srinagar, and townships of Baramulla, Anantnag, and Pulwama.

“Approximately 15.5 percent of the population in Jammu and Kashmir is prediabetic, while 10.5 percent are diabetic. This means that about one in four urban residents has either diabetes or prediabetes, totaling roughly 25 percent. Nationwide, the diabetes rate stands at one in nine people, indicating that the prevalence is higher in Jammu and Kashmir.”

There is a significant concern about prediabetes converting to diabetes, but it also presents an opportunity for intervention, Dr Ganaie told Kashmir Observer.

On being asked if

the SKIMS institute prepared for the 'Diabetes Epidemic' he said that their

department, with six faculty members, sees around 300 outpatients daily and each doctor manages around 50 patients, making it challenging to give thorough care to every patient.



“Beyond treating patients, our mandate is research-understanding the risk factors driving diabetes. If we identify these causes, we can work toward a preventive vaccine, similar to our efforts during COVID-19,” he said, adding

that

Coronavirus was a communicable epidemic, while diabetes, heart diseases, hypertension is a slow epidemic.

Dr Ganaie said that our mandate is to identify risk factors and provide guidelines to policymakers.

Troubling Cancer Cases

The director also highlighted the troubling rise in cancer cases within Kashmiri society, noting the inadequacies of the current healthcare infrastructure to address this issue. He pointed out that the SKIMS lacks a fully equipped cancer institute, operating instead with a limited budget of 60 crore and restricted resources. The facility currently manages only three departments and does not have sufficient outpatient facilities or a dedicated surgical theater.

Dr. Ganaie is considering establishing a cancer consortium that would incorporate various specialized departments, including radiotherapy, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, nuclear medicine, and hematology, to enhance cancer care and treatment in the region.



Talking about the expansion of the cancer Institute he said,

“We will need to request additional land from the government and secure funding from external sources or the center because substantial funding will be required. Only then can we develop it into a comprehensive cancer center dedicated to research, teaching, training, and the treatment of patients.”



'Patient Care Top Priority'

Dr. Ganaie outlined the three core objectives of a medical institution: patient care, teaching and training new medical personnel, and conducting medical research, which he emphasized as the backbone of any institution.“SKIMS was established to provide high-quality medical care in the region, preventing patients from needing to seek treatment out of state for complex or rare conditions,” he said.



However, he acknowledged that over time, the focus shifted primarily to immediate patient care due to rising demands, which led to research and training being somewhat neglected. Despite these challenges, he said that SKIMS has made significant contributions, particularly during difficult times.





“Patient care at SKIMS is my priority,” Dr. Ganaie asserted, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring that no patient from the region is left unattended in emergencies.



“Our doctors are highly experienced and provide top-level care, although in public perception and within the government, the institution's role has not been fully understood.”

Changes Made In First 100 Days As Director

In his first 100 days as director, Dr Ganaie highlighted the significant changes made to enhance hospital operations.

A separate block for children's emergencies has been established, and the emergency lab has been relocated to the casualty area for more direct access to sample testing and reporting. Furthermore, five major labs-genetic, pathology, biochemistry, hematology, and radiology-now operate around the clock.

“To address the challenge of individuals attempting to exploit the system by seeking tests during the evening, restrictions have been introduced. Access to tests now requires the signature of a senior dental doctor or consultant. The Ayushman Bharat counter, previously located on the lower floor, has been decentralized to each ward, allowing patients to present their cards directly without needing to go downstairs for medication. Plans are also in motion to establish a medication counter in each ward,” Dr Ganaie said.



Challenges in outpatient department (OPD) registration have been tackled by moving partially online to minimize long queues, especially for patients traveling from remote areas like Jammu and Ladakh. Recognizing that not everyone has a smartphone, 30% of the registration process remains offline to accommodate all patients.



“Each patient now has a dedicated ID linked to their medical records, and efforts are underway to transition towards a paperless hospital with fully integrated systems by December, aiming for cashless transactions as well. Patients now have a dedicated ID linked to their medical records, and we are working towards a paperless hospital with fully integrated systems by December, aiming for cashless transactions as well.”

Budget Lapse In Previous Administrations



“We have utilized almost 60 to 70% of the funds,” the endocrinologist stated, highlighting the progress made since his appointment as Director

SKIMS.



He said that he cannot comment on the factors or issues that prevented previous administrations from utilizing the grant, but,“There are some liabilities from the previous period that also need to be fixed. I approached the government and requested a package because the previous grant lapsed.”

“There are patient care issues, manpower issues, and machinery that has deteriorated. Currently, 40% of manpower is working, and the patient load has increased significantly. Beds have been expanded, so there is a need for more allocation. I believe the government is considering this, and with the new government in place, I am hopeful that they will address our issues, including our backlog, liabilities, maintenance of the hospital, and new visionary projects, to assist us in restoring this institute to its former glory,” he said.

Establishing SKIMS Medical

University

According

to

the

Director, besides patient care,

SKIMS is also focused on two other important areas for teaching and training.

“Although we grant degrees, the university has not yet developed, so we created a new block by repurposing the old block. We will temporarily shift there until we construct a new building so that our university can achieve international standards.”

Regarding research, he said,“after I left my position as Head of Clinical Research, research somewhat froze. To rekindle it, especially among young faculty and doctors, we provided seed grants and started capacity-building workshops. We hold a faculty research day to create new projects. We are also working on various futuristic projects like new parking facilities, all types of hostels, and planning for a trauma center, emergency center, neuroscience center, cardiac science center, and transplant center,”

These projects should be ready for funding agencies within two to three months, he said.

On Autonomy Of SKIMS

In 2013, the semi-autonomous Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) in

Srinagar

lost its autonomy, with the Centre striking off the special status that allowed the premier super-speciality hospital and deemed university of J&K to work somewhat independently.

Despite this, Dr Ganaie said that he remains optimistic.“Challenges inspire growth, and I see this as an opportunity to enhance transparency through e-governance. By fostering cooperation with the health department, we can address operational issues internally, ensuring the institute's integrity and improving patient care.”



On the allegations of land encroachment of SKIMS land, he said that

he has created a blueprint for the entire institution so that they can focus on expansion and maintenance.“We have also sought help from Div. com and local revenue departments to identify SKIMS land.”

“We had a piece of land, around 28 kanals, which we fixed, and we also retrieved 8 kanals of land. This land is essential for expansion and achieving international standards because land is shrinking,” he said.

