The Rest Is Politics Hosts U.S. Election Night Live Broadcast

MENAFN - Pressat) On November 5th, during the U.S. Election night, The Rest Is will host a special live event featuring real-time election results and expert analysis. The broadcast will be centred around a live stream of the show, with a unique lineup of Goalhanger hosts, including Alastair Campbell, Rory Stewart, Anthony Scaramucci, Marina Hyde and Dominic Sandbrook.

Coverage will start in the evening and continue overnight, and it will be available exclusively to stream via YouTube. The broadcast will provide in-depth commentary and analysis as the election results are revealed, with a groundbreaking all-night live feed beamed worldwide. This episode is coming to fans of 'The Rest is Politics' LIVE from the Spotify Podcast Studios in NYC.

The hosts of The Rest Is Politics, Campbell and Stewart, will lead the election coverage, offering expert analysis of data and results. Joining them will be Scaramucci, co-host of The Rest Is Politics: US, who brings a deep understanding of American politics, insider access, and an extensive network within the Republican Party. Together, they will anchor the main desk, providing a well-rounded perspective enriched by a rotating guest chair featuring additional expert commentary throughout the broadcast.

The Rest Is Entertainment co-host and award-winning Guardian journalist Hyde, renowned for her sharp wit and incisive commentary, will also offer additional analysis and reactions from social media across the evening. Meanwhile, The Rest Is History co-host Sandbrook will lend his expertise, delivering insights and historical context by exploring over 200 years of American history throughout the broadcast.

Goalhanger is partnering with media experience company Dizplai to bring an unprecedented level of audience interactivity and real-time data to the show. Known for its work with broadcasters such as Sky, TNT and NBC, Dizplai will help elevate the audience experience and empower the The Rest Is Politics team to engage fans and viewers throughout the night, as well as share all the latest election news and insights as they happen.

The news comes as The Rest Is Politics: US announced a record total of downloads and full episode views on YouTube, with over 19.5 million recorded between June and August.

This announcement also follows Campbell and Stewart's recent election presenter roles, who previously joined Channel 4 for the UK General Election coverage.

Speaking on the announcement Jack Davenport, Co-Founder at Goalhanger, said: "The US Presidential election is one of the world's most significant political events, profoundly impacting global politics. At Goalhanger, we aim to provide our audience comprehensive coverage throughout the evening, delivering our most ambitious live stream yet. Our hosts, bringing incredible experience, knowledge, and authority from both sides of the Atlantic, will guide viewers through this historic night. The success of The Rest Is Politics: US, with many listeners coming from the States themselves, highlights that Americans are looking for a fresh, less partisan perspective. We're offering a new alternative, and we can't wait to welcome our global viewers to an evening that will undoubtedly be full of twists and turns. We are delighted to partner with Dizplai, elevating our broadcast to industry-standard quality, and I thank them massively for their support."

Alastair Campbell, Co-Host of The Rest Is Politics, added:“In this year of the many elections we have discussed on The Rest Is Politics, the US presidential election is the most consequential. Goalhanger is now home to several podcasts, and I am thrilled that many of us will be coming together to share such an important story with a global audience on election night. At The Rest Is Politics, we aim for fair and accurate reporting and analysis, which is what we will provide.”

Steve Munachen, Creative Director at Dizplai, also said: "We're excited to work in partnership with the Goalhanger team to help create and deliver a truly unique election broadcast. Our goal is to engage and energise the entire The Rest Is Politics global audience to create an alternative viewpoint to traditional media, curating and sharing the latest news as it happens and bringing the audience into the broadcast, sharing their comments, questions, insights and excitement as the event unfolds."

Full Info

5th - Nov (8pm-12am): US Election Livestream: America Decides:

In this first of three streams of the night, Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell from The Rest Is Politics are joined by Anthony Scaramucci from The Rest Is Politics US to break down the stakes and the issues that matter. Dominic Sandbrook from The Rest Is History will provide a deep dive into past elections and how they've shaped today's race, while Marina Hyde from The Rest Is Entertainment explores the cultural impact and high-stakes drama surrounding this year's election.

Join us LIVE as we kick off our U.S. Election Night coverage from 8pm-12am (UK) / 3pm-7pm (ET). Our exclusive panel will be here give you insights and predictions on one of the most anticipated nights in U.S. political history.

6th - Nov: (5am - 9am) US Election Livestream: Where Are We Now?:

We're back LIVE for our second U.S. Election Night stream, bringing you the latest reaction and analysis from 5am-9am UK time (midnight-4am ET).

As results start coming in and the race heats up, our panel will be analysing every critical development. This is the place to be as key swing states are likely called, shaping the race's outcome and fuelling pivotal narratives. We'll dive into emerging stories, reactions from the candidates, and early indications of what's next.

6th - Nov: (7pm - 8.30pm) US Election Livestream: The Next President Of The United States:

Join us for our final U.S. Election Night livestream as we wrap up this historic race. We're going live from 7pm-8:30pm UK time (2pm-3:30pm ET) to cover the confirmed results, reactions, and any late-breaking developments that could shape the aftermath. Don't miss this essential wrap-up.