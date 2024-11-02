Qatar, Vietnam Chambers Discuss Enhancing Commercial Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Chamber met with its Vietnamese counterpart to explore prospects for mutual cooperation and opportunities available to Qatari and Vietnamese private sectors.

This came during the meeting of Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, with Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and (VCCI), Vo Tan Thanh.

The meeting discussed commercial and economic relations between the two countries and explored ways to develop them, including the investment climate, opportunities available for the private sectors of both countries and means to encourage Qatari investors to invest in various sectors in Vietnam.

During the meeting, Al Kuwari highlighted the strong relations between the two countries, noting the multitude of opportunities for cooperation and partnership between the Qatari private sector and its Vietnamese counterpart.

He affirmed the Chambers support for Qatari investors to explore opportunities in Vietnam and encouraged the Vietnamese side to invest in Qatar, which offers a wide range of opportunities across various sectors.

For his part, Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vo Tan Thanh, highlighted the strong relations between both countries, though he noted that trade exchange remains below expectations. He identified several sectors ripe for cooperation between both countries private sectors, including infrastructure, food security, renewable energy, IT, and energy.

'Vietnam can export high-quality food products, halal foods, garments, and electronics to Qatar,' he added. Thanh invited Qatari business owners to visit Vietnam to better understand its investment climate and incentives for foreign investors. He also noted that both chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2014 to strengthen cooperation between their business sectors and emphasized the importance of exchanging business visits to explore available opportunities between business sectors on both sides, stressing the significance of exchange business visits to explore opportunities available in each side.