Pleasant Weather Forecast Nationwide Over 2 Days-JMD

Amman, November 2 (Petra) - The weather Saturday will be pleasant almost countrywide and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with showers of rain expected in the far northeastern Badia of the Kingdom, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Meanwhile in the evening hours, the winds will turn to northwesterly, and light showers of rain are forecast in the Kingdom's western areas.The department warns drivers against slippery roads that are witnessing rainfall, and possibility of fog formation in the early morning and late night hours over high mountainous areas.On Sunday, temperatures will drop to be slightly below their seasonal average, with the possibility of light showers of rain in the Kingdom's northern regions.The weather on Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant almost nationwide and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.Also today, mercury in the capital Amman will range between a high of 23 degrees Celsius, and a low of 11?, while the port city of Aqaba will reach a charming 30?, sliding to 17? at night.