Chris Cooper Interviews Barnaby Wynter On Voiceamerica

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming program and podcast“The Business Elevation Show” exclusive series episode“Become The Go To Brand” with host Chris Cooper.

Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show is joined by guest, Barnaby Wynter, strategic brand expert and author of 'Become the GO TO BRAND'. Get ready for actionable strategies as Barnaby breaks down the pillars of becoming a trusted brand, prepping for growth or exit, and crafting customer experiences that help you to become the GO TO BRAND. Whether you're a C-Suite leader, entrepreneur, or just curious about what makes a brand thrive, join us and learn from Barnaby Wynter-a mentor, global speaker, branding visionary and one of businesses good guys!

Tune in on Friday, November 1st 2024. To listen live at:



This episode will broadcast on November 1st at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern) on and is then available from the archive within 24 hours on-demand at . The Business Elevation Show is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen at to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.

About Barnaby Wynter:

Barnaby Wynter is a strategic brand expert with over 457 brands to his name, known for helping businesses become the go-to brand in their markets. Entering the marketing industry in 1987, he quickly rose to become the youngest Managing Director of a UK Top 200 advertising agency in London. Over a decade, he developed the Brand Bucket® Programme to maximize marketing effectiveness in the knowledge economy. Since 2010, Barnaby has embedded this approach globally across corporates and SMEs, leading a fully outsourced business communications agency. In 2021, he co-founded a Community Interest Company (CIC) to support Black business owners facing mental health challenges and raised funds for a school in Uganda, set for 2024.

Currently enjoying a portfolio career, Barnaby is a published author, global speaker, mentor, NED, and marketing expert. As a Founder Freeman of The Company of Entrepreneurs, he leads sponsorships to help it achieve full Livery Company status in the City of London.

Married to the Medical Director of one of the UK's largest GP services and a father of three, he's also a DIY enthusiast and a Chelsea FC season ticket holder.

Working with C-Suite teams, Barnaby ensures marketing-led strategies that define value propositions, identify target audiences, and align operations to foster long-term commercial relationships. His approach often includes preparing businesses for fundraises or exits and creating seamless customer experiences. Specialising in finance, professional services, education, technology, and charity, Barnaby favours organisations with positive social impact. His mentoring style focuses on skills transfer to internal teams, leaving them with a Brand Bucket® manual for ongoing success.

About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)' published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers. Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: ...

