Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
11/1/2024 9:07:43 PM
DOHA -- The Kuwaiti national team grab eight more medals at the 4th Qatar International Taekwondo Championship.
RAMALLAH -- At least 55 Palestinian martyrs and 186 injuries are reported from three new massacres by the Occupation forces in one day.
BEIRUT -- At least 52 people are killed and 72 other wounded in a new wave of Israeli airstrikes on Baalbek-Hermel and Beqaa governorates, east Lebanon.
GENEVA -- UN Secretary-General reiterates call for protecting journalists in the occupied Palestinian territories and ending the Israeli occupation.
GENEVA -- WHO is relaunching the polio immunization campaign for children in Gaza on a limited scope.
WASHINGTON -- US President extends the national emergency with respect to Iran for additional one year starting from mid-November.
MADRID -- The death toll from Spain's flash floods rises further to 202. (end) gb
