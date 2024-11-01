Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA -- The Kuwaiti national team grab eight more medals at the 4th Qatar International Taekwondo Championship.

RAMALLAH -- At least 55 Palestinian martyrs and 186 injuries are reported from three new massacres by the forces in one day.

BEIRUT -- At least 52 people are killed and 72 other wounded in a new wave of Israeli on Baalbek-Hermel and Beqaa governorates, east Lebanon.

GENEVA -- UN Secretary-General reiterates call for protecting journalists in the occupied Palestinian territories and ending the Israeli occupation.

GENEVA -- WHO is relaunching the polio immunization campaign for children in Gaza on a limited scope.

WASHINGTON -- US President extends the national emergency with respect to Iran for additional one year starting from mid-November.

MADRID -- The death toll from Spain's flash floods rises further to 202. (end) gb