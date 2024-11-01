عربي


Houses And School Damaged As Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region

11/1/2024 7:14:13 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Tekstylne in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and a school.

Kherson Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At noon, Russian troops shelled the village of Tekstylne," the post reads.

According to the post, the enemy hit residential buildings, damaging roofs, facades, household appliances and breaking windows.

In addition, the school was seriously damaged.

There were no reports of civilian casualties.

MENAFN01112024000193011044ID1108843009


UkrinForm

