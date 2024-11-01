Houses And School Damaged As Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region
11/1/2024 7:14:13 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Tekstylne in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and a school.
Kherson Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"At noon, Russian troops shelled the village of Tekstylne," the post reads.
According to the post, the enemy hit residential buildings, damaging roofs, facades, household appliances and breaking windows.
In addition, the school was seriously damaged.
There were no reports of civilian casualties.
