Five Injured As Russian Drone Hits Apartment Block In Sumy
11/1/2024 7:14:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Friday night, a Russian kamikaze drone targeted a nine-storey apartment block in Sumy, leaving five residents injured.
That's according to the Prosecutor General's Offic , Ukrinform reports.
"On November 1, around 19:40, the invaders' drone attacked a residential quarter in Sumy. The munition damaged a nine-storey building," the report reads.
According to tentative data, five people were injured.
A pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war.
Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the attack.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the infrastructure of the Krasnopil branch of the Ukrainian State Forestry
was severely damaged as a result of the Russian attack on October 31.
Illustrative photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA
