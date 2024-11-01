Five Injured As Russian Drone Hits Apartment Block In Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Friday night, a Russian kamikaze drone targeted a nine-storey apartment block in Sumy, leaving five residents injured.

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Offic , Ukrinform reports.

"On November 1, around 19:40, the invaders' drone attacked a residential quarter in Sumy. The munition damaged a nine-storey building," the report reads.

According to tentative data, five people were injured.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and of war.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the attack.

Illustrative photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA